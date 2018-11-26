Picket at TDs’ offices over Defence Forces pay

Former members of the Defence Forces and a lobby group are combining to picket all TDs’ offices this Saturday to highlight the poor pay and conditions being endured by serving soldiers, sailors and aircrews.
Those behind a march on the Dáil last September are calling on retired servicemen and women and families of serving members to picket constituency offices of TDs from all political parties from 10.30am to 12.30pm that day.
One of its chief organisers, retired regimental sergeant Noel O’Callaghan, said politicians should realise the “military family” comprises the serving and retired members of the Permanent Defence Forces and the Reserve Defence Forces, along with their immediate and extended families.
[quote“It is a group that extends in membership to in excess of 100,000 citizens of voting age. In the history of the State, no political party has ever targeted for political support at election time this extensive cohort of people as a homogenous group.”
“Neither has the military family until now felt a need at election time to organise itself as a homogenous group,” said Mr O’Callaghan.
He added that has now changed fundamentally due to the fracture of the essential bond required to exist between government and members of the military in developed democracies such as Ireland.
He said the Defence Forces had been betrayed and not just not just because of the obviously unacceptable neglect of pay and conditions which are now self-evident as the Defence Forces are the lowest paid public servants.
“The betrayal extends to the Defence Forces being downgraded to a junior minister representing defence when in actual fact the real minister for defence is the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.”