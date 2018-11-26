Picket at TDs’ offices over Defence Forces pay

Former members of the Defence Forces and a lobby group are combining to picket all TDs’ offices this Saturday to highlight the poor pay and conditions being endured by serving soldiers, sailors and aircrews.

Those behind a march on the Dáil last September are calling on retired servicemen and women and families of serving members to picket constituency offices of TDs from all political parties from 10.30am to 12.30pm that day.

One of its chief organisers, retired regimental sergeant Noel O’Callaghan, said politicians should realise the “military family” comprises the serving and retired members of the Permanent Defence Forces and the Reserve Defence Forces, along with their immediate and extended families.

[quote“It is a group that extends in membership to in excess of 100,000 citizens of voting age. In the history of the State, no political party has ever targeted for political support at election time this extensive cohort of people as a homogenous group.”