Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

A Spanish woman who had come to Dublin to learn English was left with permanent facial scarring after she was glassed by another woman in a city centre pub, a court has heard.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the victim required surgery to remove glass from a deep wound sustained after Rosangela Wyzykowski, 34, threw a large glass in her face.

Wyzykowski, with an address at Talbot St, Dublin was sentenced to two years imprisonment, which was fully suspended on condition that she comply with probation services for 12 months from today. Passing sentence, Judge Patricia Ryan condemned the “sudden and violent” assault.

Judge Ryan noted that Wyzykowski had brought the sum of €10,000 to be given to the victim as a practical gesture of remorse, along with a letter of apology. The judge said Wyzykowski, a trained physiotherapist from Brazil, said she thought she had thrown the contents of the glass at the victim and had not realised she had caused such an injury.

Wyzykowski had returned to Brazil but came back to Ireland voluntarily to face charges, the court heard.

At a previous hearing, a prosecuting garda told Sinéad McMullan BL, prosecuting, that the incident occurred a number of weeks after the Spanish woman had arrived in Dublin to learn English.

The court heard the Spanish woman was dancing with friends in Dicey’s bar, Harcourt St, Dublin, when she became aware of a woman dancing near her who kept bumping into her.

The Spanish woman asked Wyzykowski twice to stop, when all of a sudden Wyzykowski grabbed her by the wrist and accused her of knocking over her drink.

A man stepped between the two women but Wyzykowski grabbed the Spanish woman’s wrist again and reached over the man’s shoulder with a large glass.

The Spanish woman felt the glass smashing on her face and began bleeding from a deep cut. She was brought to St James’s Hospital where she waited for eight hours in A&E before going to a private clinic in Lucan, where she had surgery to remove the glass.

CCTV of the incident was played in court. In a victim impact report read out previously on her behalf, the victim said she had to get financial help from her family to pay €2,600 in medical costs and that she lost almost a further €400 in missed wages.

She needed seven stitches and had been left with a permanent one-inch scar on the side of her nose.

The court heard Wyzykowski has no previous offences in Ireland or Brazil and has not come to Garda or police attention in either jurisdiction since.

Marc Thompson BL, defending, said Wyzykowski had been extremely intoxicated on the night and was very remorseful.