Photos of ‘missing’ Dubai princess with Mary Robinson released

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 02:44 PM

The United Arab Emirates has released photos of a daughter of Dubai’s ruler after friends and supporters say she was forcibly returned to Dubai after fleeing months earlier.

The state-run WAM news agency carried a government statement saying the princess is “at home and living with her family in Dubai”.

Sheikha Latifa eats a meal with former UN high commissioner for human rights Mary Robinson (United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation via AP)

Her father is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s ruler and the UAE’s prime minister and vice president.

The government said Sheikha Latifa met with Mary Robinson, former UN high commissioner for human rights and former president of Ireland, on December 15 at the family’s request.

Photos show the two women smiling in what appears to be a home.

Sheikha Latifa with Ms Robinson in Dubai (United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation via AP)

Sheikha Latifa had previously appeared in a 40-minute video saying she was imprisoned off and on for several years and abused.

The release of the photos comes months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India after she fled the Emirates.

Human rights organisations have raised concerns over Sheikha Latifa’s fate in the time since.

- Press Association


