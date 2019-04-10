NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Phone messages show West Cork man was drug dealer and collected drug debts, judge says

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Messages on a man’s phone showed that he was not only a drug dealer but was also involved in collecting drug debts, a judge has said.

Text, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp messages on the phone of Conor McCarthy of 15 High St in Skibbereen in Co Cork were read out in court where the 26-year-old was contesting charges of having cannabis and cocaine for the purposes of sale and supply on April 28 last.

Det Garda Andrew Manning of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit told Judge James McNulty that a search carried out under warrant at Mr McCarthy’s home led to the discovery of cocaine in his wallet and cannabis in his car.

Mr McCarthy admitted possession to both substances for his personal use but denied he was dealing drugs. The court heard the value of both substances seized was €80 although Mr McCarthy’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy, said the figure was lower.

READ MORE

Student who twisted ankle after tripping on path settles case for €41,000

Det Garda Manning also discovered €1,050 in Mr McCarthy’s wallet - which Mr McCarthy said was savings - and a bag containing 17 smaller plastic bags. The Garda also seized his phone which contained messages involving saved and unsaved contacts.

Contents of the message exchanges read out in court included one referring to "baggies”. Other exchanges included “buddy in Bantry looking for stuff”, “will you do me a favour, put half a gram in each bag”, “what’s the story with the money? You can’t keep ignoring me forever”.

One message referred to a tick list and another to the need for payment, adding “Hope so for your own safety”. Another said “no excuses, I will be visiting your home today”.

In court Mr McCarthy, a father-of-two, said of the messages:

It does not prove that I was sending those messages or receiving them.

He told the judge it “could be” others using his phone as he had given out his PIN number to his friends.

Mr McCarthy had 14 previous convictions including three for assaults, but had no history of drug offences.

Convicting him, Judge McNulty said it was “disturbing” that Mr McCarthy would send a message to the effect of threatening to doorstep someone, quoting part of the message: “You are bringing a whole load of trouble around your family.”

He sentenced Mr McCarthy to two 12 month sentences for possession of cannabis and cocaine for sale and supply, a three-month sentence for cocaine possession, and a probation bond. Mr McCarthy appealed the verdict.

READ MORE

Ryanair apologises after Arab Spring activist prevented from boarding flight to Dublin

More on this topic

Claims made by Revenue in relation to Kerry animal welfare charity to be contested, court hears

Court hears boy could be target of gangland figures in absence of secure care

Man admits possessing four kilograms of explosives and a hand grenade

Liverpool man to be extradited to UK for firearms and drugs offences

KEYWORDS

CourtCork

More in this Section

Liverpool man to be extradited to UK for firearms and drugs offences

Further reports ordered into case of Down man accused of raping two-week-old baby

Cork students email Minister of Education over poor school conditions

Petrol station in Derry goes to extreme lengths to protect ATM after recent thefts


Lifestyle

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

'He remembers every name of anyone he meets': Sociable teen with Down Syndrome

Stranger things: Looking back at the year the statues moved

Cork '91 - When Nirvana and Kurt Cobain came to town

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »