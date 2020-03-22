Phoenix Park paints new signs to show 2m social distance

Phoenix Park and St Stephen's Green in Dublin are the latest public amenities to offer reminders to the public on their social distancing obligations.

The Office of Public Works painted the pavements in both parks with two metre markings.

The new markings pictured are painted along Chesterfield Avenue in Phoenix Park.

Park Superintendent Paul McDonnell said staff wanted to help and that they hope to see similar measures in towns and cities across Ireland.

"It's amazing how it just gets out very quick," Mr McDonnell said, "its a small inexpensive type of way of doing it."

Mr McDonell hopes the markings will act as a reminder.

He said: "You know people are walking along and they go 'Oh that's actually two metres, I need to take a step back'."

Mr McDonell saw similar measures in other public areas and arranged the markings with the Local Authorities.