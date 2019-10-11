News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Phil Hogan announces a 'Beating Cancer Plan' for Europe

By Olivia Kelleher
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 10:53 AM

The EU’s trade commissioner-elect Phil Hogan has announced that the incoming European Commission is to launch a major new initiative, the 'Beating Cancer Plan' for Europe.

Mr Hogan made the announcement at a Pink Week event at Collins Barracks in Cork this morning.

Commissioner Hogan told the audience that everybody has been affected in some way by cancer.

“That is why the incoming EU Commission under President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has made the fight against cancer a top priority. The President-elect, who is herself a former physician, has requested that incoming EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides put forward a strategy for developing a “Beating Cancer Plan” for Europe.”

This is a new initiative designed to support EU Member States in improving cancer prevention and care. The Beating Cancer Plan will propose EU action to tackle every key stage of the disease : prevention, diagnosis, treatment, life as a cancer survivor and palliative care.

Meanwhile, the Breast Care Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) which benefits from the funds raised by Cork Pink Week, sees more than 30,000 patients every year.

Pink Week joint organisers Sylvia McHenry and Miriam Healy, both in remission after treatment, said they were thrilled with the support of the business community in Cork.

Ms Healy said that they were delighted to hear that the new Commission is giving the fight against cancer such prominence.

Cork Pink Week is a community initiative set up by a group of Cork women who have been directly affected by Breast Cancer.

