Phases to reopen Ireland from May 18 announced

Ireland will begin to reopen on May 18 and will this continue in five three-week phases.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made the announcement on Friday night, as the country looks to reopen after the Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed over 1,100 lives.

From this Tuesday, people will be allowed an extra three kilometres to exercise — now being allowed to go five kilometres from home.

People who are cocooning will be allowed leave their homes for a walk or drive of 5km, if they avoid contact with others.

The first phase will begin on May 18 after what the Taoiseach called "two more weeks of tight restrictions". That date will see the return of outdoor workers, with DIY stores, garden centres and repair shops opening as well as the return to some limited sports and exercise activities.

The phases will be reviewed by cabinet every three weeks, with the National Public Health Emergency Team continuing to feed advice through on the spread of the disease, hospital capacity and the impact of the virus on ICUs.

Phase Two will begin on June 8, when the stay-at-home restriction will be extended to 20km.

On that date, social visits can be carried out to another household by up to four people for a short period while maintaining social distancing and visits can be made to those cocooning for a short period while wearing a mask and gloves. Those cocooning will also be able to shop for themselves at set times.

Phase Two will also see the reopening of marts, public libraries and the return of "small team training" all with social distancing in place.

Phase Three, which will begin on June 29, will see:

- The opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in a phased manner

- The return to work for those with low levels of interaction

- The opening of non-essential retail outlets which have a street-level entrance and exit

- The opening of playgrounds

On July 20, Phase Four will see gradual easing of restrictions for higher-exposure businesses such as hairdressers, the opening of museums and the opening of hotels (without their bars), hostels and holiday parks — all on a restricted basis.

Phase Four will also see the return to work for those who cannot work from home and the reopening of creches and childcare facilities. During this phase, people will be allowed leave their 20km area and small social gatherings, such as small weddings or baptisms, will be allowed.

Phase Five will begin on August 10 and will see the return of mass gatherings, sport, the return to work across the economy and the beginning of school openings.