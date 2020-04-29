Phased plan could see shops and restaurants reopen in summer

Cafes, restaurants and retailers could reopen by mid-summer.

It is part of a phased plan to exit the coronavirus lockdown, which is being considered by senior health officials.

This plan would involve number of phases with the first allowing over 70s out to exercise on a no-touch basis, outdoor workers could return to work and four people not from the same household could gather within social distancing rules.

Some retailers like garden centres could reopen and the 2km distance would increase to 5km or 10km.

In terms of school, there would be some restricted classes for Leaving Cert students.

We would then move on to the next phase which could see some cafes and restaurants open with social distancing in place while the phase after that would allow people holiday within Ireland.

The later phases would see pubs and offices reopen with social distancing in place.

Details of these phases - which are reported in the Irish Times - are likely to be revealed on Friday where its believed there will be little easing of the current restrictions.