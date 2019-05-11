Pharmacy Union welcomes Health Minister's intent to increase investment

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has welcomed the announcement by the Health Minister that he intends to increase investment in pharmacy services.

Simon Harris described the role the community pharmacy plays in delivering health services as 'vital' to the citizens of Ireland.

Mr Harris also said that pharmacists can be the 'shopfront of Sláintecare' in towns and villages across Ireland.

IPU president Darragh Connolly outlined how a lack of funding has impacted patient care:

"There has been a decrease in payments over the time to community pharmacists. What that means is that we don't have the capacity to look after patients as well as we should be able to look after them on a day to day basis.

"But also what it means is we don't have the capacity to invest in our own practices to be able to deliver those extra value added services that we know people need."