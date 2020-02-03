News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Petrol bomb thrown through window of house in Coleraine

By Press Association
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 12:10 PM

Police have appealed for information after a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of a house in Coleraine.

The living room of the property in the Lodge Road area was set alight after the attack in the early hours of Monday.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said it was “extremely fortunate” that no-one was injured in what he called a “reckless act”.

Mr McKenna said: “We received a report from the NIFRS at approximately 1.40am that just minutes earlier, around 1.35am, an object had been thrown through the living room window of a property on Lodge Road and the living room was on fire.

“Damage was caused to furniture and the living room floor. However, further damage was prevented by the quick actions of the occupants.

“We are extremely fortunate no-one was injured in what was a reckless act.

“We are working to establish a motive for the attack, and would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around 1.35am, including any cars being driven in a suspicious manner, to contact CID in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 90 of 03/02/20.”

TOPIC: Northern Ireland

