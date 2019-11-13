News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Petition to save Ireland's largest nursing home for dementia patients handed to Dáil

Patricia Dolan sings at a protest with Stephen Donnelly TD and CEO Emma Balmaine ,residents and supporters of St Joseph’s Ireland's largest dementia-only care home protest outside Leinster House. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 06:37 PM

A petition with more than 10,000 signatures, to save St Joseph's Care Home in Dublin has been handed in to the Dáil today.

The nursing home, which cares for patients with dementia may be facing closure if it does not receive increased funding.

The facility currently cares for 60 live-residents and provides day care services to more than 100 patients a week.

St Joseph's is the largest nursing home in the country for people with dementia.

One of the services it provides to patients is bringing them cycling in a Triobike, which is one of the most popular activities according to staff member James Leahy.

Fianna Fáil's Junior Spokesperson for Older People and Chair of the All Party Committee for Dementia Mary Butler said it is vital the care home stays open:

"Everyday in Ireland, 11 people are diagnosed with dementia. There's currently 55,000 people suffering with dementia and to see a facility like St Joseph's in Shankill under threat is absolutely appalling.

"There's 60 residents there and 120 day patients and I'm appealing to the Minister to step up tp the plate and ensure that people with dementia, especially in the likes of St Joseph's Shankill, can be looked after."

