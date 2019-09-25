News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Petition launched to save woodland in Dublin

Petition launched to save woodland in Dublin
The woodland area between Rathcoole and Saggart. Pic via Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 08:47 AM

A petition to protect a woodland area between Rathcoole and Saggart in Dublin has been launched online.

It is calling on South Dublin County Council to rezone the land from residential to open space.

There is currently a vibrant ecosystem in the woodland that is home to animals such as birds, frogs, mammals and insects.

The petition calls for "help to secure the woodland for future generations".

It says: "We need to preserve the wild woodland habitat which currently links the villages of Rathcoole and Saggart. This site, by our local park, has real potential as an amenity for our communities, as a haven for wildlife and as a living example for nature education.

"Wild green spaces are becoming rarer in South Dublin. Spending time in nature improves our mental and physical health, and reduces stress. The woodland provides great walking trails.

"The trees, wildflowers and waterways within are vital habitats and food sources. They enable birds, frogs, mammals and insects like bees and butterflies to thrive.

"Trees absorb water, lessening local flooding. They release oxygen, improving our air quality. They store carbon, helping against climate change. Help to secure the woodland for future generations."

READ MORE

Poor air quality accounts for more than 1,000 deaths in Ireland each year, says EPA

More on this topic

Poor air quality accounts for more than 1,000 deaths in Ireland each year, says EPAPoor air quality accounts for more than 1,000 deaths in Ireland each year, says EPA

Ireland breaking WHO air quality directionsIreland breaking WHO air quality directions

Fast food giants move to cut plastic toy wasteFast food giants move to cut plastic toy waste

More air quality monitoring stations for Co CorkMore air quality monitoring stations for Co Cork


EnvironmentecologyDublinTOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Millennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey findsMillennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey finds

Members of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group saysMembers of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group says

Two juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two womenTwo juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two women

110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018


Lifestyle

There is just so much information online — much of it false — that cancer patients are very confused about what they should and should not be eating.Examiner Yourself: Time to dispel diet myths

Fashion's embrace of pin was no flash in the pan. Season after season, the colour returns to the catwalks, securing a permanent place our hearts, minds and wardrobes.Examine Yourself: The power of pink fashion statements

The unfortunate reality is that skin cancer remains to be the most common cancer in Ireland, with nearly 12,000 people being diagnosed per year according to the Irish Cancer Society.Examine Yourself: The Skin Nerd - Holy moley! Skin damage simply not worth the risk

Alcohol is a risk factor for eight types of cancer - breast, mouth, throat, voice box, oesophagus, bowel, liver and pancreas.Examine Yourself: Alcohol is a carcinogen and that means it can cause cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »