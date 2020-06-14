Petition launched for creation of cycleway between Cork hospitals

A petition has been launched for the creation of a cycleway for Cork healthcare workers to get from one hospital to another in the city.

Addressed to Cork City Council, Cork City Councillors and executives of hospitals in the city, it has been signed by almost 1,200 people.

The campaign is being spearheaded by Irish Doctors for the Environment and is posted on uplift.ie.

The group says that they want to be able to "cycling safely from Cork University Hospital/Cork University Maternity Hospital to Grand Parade and on to the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, all the while separated from cars and HGV trucks by protective barriers."

This route would go through Bon Secours Hospital, UCC and the Mercy University Hospital, they say.

As the country reopens after the easing of coronavirus-enforced restrictions, there is more traffic on the roads, making it more dangerous for healthcare workers cycling from one facility to another, the group outlines.

"Clapping for healthcare workers is easy. Making the city better for all citizens requires vision and leadership," they added.