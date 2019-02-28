NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Peter McVerry Trust to open new-build house scheme in Dublin

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 07:30 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The first ever scheme of new-build houses for the Peter McVerry Trust is to open today in Dublin.

The scheme will cater for people with a long history of homelessness or acute support needs.

It consists of eight one-bedroom houses and a community building.

The launch comes following the release of the latest homeless figures yesterday which showed an extra 234 people became homeless in Ireland last month to put the total number of homeless in Ireland at just under 10,000.

READ MORE: Cork Simon Community: Homeless figures 'worst' in 50 years

CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, said their new project was partly funded by donations from Irish Water refunds.

He said: "20% of it is funded through the water refund scheme.

"The Peter McVerry Trust is one of three homeless organisations who benefited from the generosity of the public who gave the water refund to us, and we secured over €360,000 under that scheme and we put €250,000 of that money towards building two units of the eight units.

