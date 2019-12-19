News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Peter McVerry Trust more than doubles its housing stock ahead of schedule

Peter McVerry Trust more than doubles its housing stock ahead of schedule
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 08:36 AM

A homeless charity has reached its housing target 12 months ahead of schedule.

The Peter McVerry Trust has grown its housing stock to 450 units with its strategic plan for 2016 to 2020 aiming to more than double its housing units to that amount by the end of next year.

The charity said it plans to now redouble its efforts next year by adding a minimum of 100 further units.

It came as the group lodged a planning application for 12 apartments on Shaw Street in Dublin 2.

The project is one of a number of apartment schemes being delivered by the charity in Dublin city - with projects active in Dublin 2, Dublin 4, Dublin 6 and Dublin 8.

Peter McVerry CEO Pat Doyle said: "Back in 2016 we made a strategic commitment to grow our housing stock to ensure we could provide more pathways out of homelessness than ever before.

"I'm delighted that we have been able to more than double our housing stock in four years and that we are now one year ahead of our plans.

"However, this isn't about targets it's really about delivering more homes for people in need as quickly as we can."

We are committed to the Housing First model and to ensuring that people can realise their right to housing.

"The only way we can deliver on both these fronts is to ensure we play our part in housing the most vulnerable, particularly single people, for whom housing is in shortest supply."

Mr Doyle said the charity will now redouble its efforts in 2020.

"We are putting more resources than ever into our housing development programme, not just in Dublin but right across the country from Dundalk to Tralee and Bray to Galway."

"We have a plan to add at a minimum of 100 further units in 2020 and are working on a range of other opportunities that will see more empty buildings brought back to use, more town centre retail spaces converted to homes, more derelict buildings regenerated, and more new homes built for people who need them."

READ MORE

Juvenile among five people due in court in connection with Carlow burglary probe

The latest homeless figures released show there were 10,514 people in emergency accommodation in October.

More on this topic

‘Government failing the 92,000 children in poverty’‘Government failing the 92,000 children in poverty’

Homelessness charity calls for extra beds for rough sleepers as weather gets colderHomelessness charity calls for extra beds for rough sleepers as weather gets colder

Housing minister defends policies as over 10,000 live in emergency accommodationHousing minister defends policies as over 10,000 live in emergency accommodation

Homeless families are in in 'desperate crisis' and ‘close to breakdown’ , says reportHomeless families are in in 'desperate crisis' and ‘close to breakdown’ , says report


housinghomelessnessPeter McVerry TrustTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »