News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Peter McVerry Trust calls for AirBnb apartments to be used to house homeless

Peter McVerry Trust calls for AirBnb apartments to be used to house homeless
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 11:03 AM

The Peter McVerry Trust says it is used 110 apartments in Dublin city to help homeless people who are isolating due to Covid-19.

The homeless charity is supporting those who are unwell in the city as they quarantine for 14 days in the apartments.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, says they have also found more housing units for rough sleepers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The good news is that we have managed to get people off the street because there is no one else on the street so we have been able to find people just like we did during Storm Emma.

"So we our Housing First figures have gone up. We got a lad into Housing First this week, he got his own apartment in the city and he had been sleeping on Henry Street for years.

"So we have been able to reduce the number right down of those who are sleeping on the street."

The homeless charity has said it wants to use AirBnb apartments that tourists would normally use to house rough sleepers instead.

Mr Doyle Doyle is calling on the Government to house homeless people in apartments instead of hotels.

READ MORE

Man, 60s, in critical condition after being hit by Luas

"Here in Dublin, we are putting tourists into fabulous AirBnb apartments in the middle of the city and we are putting homeless families into hotels.

"So really what we need to do is make more hotels available at a cheaper rate for tourists and then put the families and homeless people into the apartments.

"What we're saying is that some of this stock we need to buy it up now."

    The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:
  • Shop for essential food and household goods;
  • Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;
  • Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;
  • Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people
  • Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

READ MORE

Covid-19: Extension of testing criteria will help find infection sooner

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Homelessness - Neglecting an existing crisisIrish Examiner View: Homelessness - Neglecting an existing crisis

People sleeping rough instead of in hostels over coronavirus fears, campaigner saysPeople sleeping rough instead of in hostels over coronavirus fears, campaigner says

Pre-coronavirus homelessness figures fall but 'remain troubling', say charitiesPre-coronavirus homelessness figures fall but 'remain troubling', say charities

Homelessness charity sees influx of students and prisoners sleeping on streets as services are cutHomelessness charity sees influx of students and prisoners sleeping on streets as services are cut


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Further searches at Dublin housing estate where partial skeletal remains discoveredFurther searches at Dublin housing estate where partial skeletal remains discovered

ASTI has concerns over decision to postpone Leaving CertASTI has concerns over decision to postpone Leaving Cert

Ireland to tap €2bn of EU rescue fundIreland to tap €2bn of EU rescue fund

Martin: ‘Austerity is not the way to deal with this crisis’Martin: ‘Austerity is not the way to deal with this crisis’


Lifestyle

A private collector who has just acquired the Comerford Collection of predominantly Irish miniatures at Chiswick Auctions in London plans to have it displayed at the Waterford Museum House of Treasures.Antiques and Fine Art: London calling for miniatures

Esther N McCarthy continues her call out this week, as we strive to support our local artists, makers, crafters and creativesWish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online

The online sector is growing rapidly as bidders do business from home, reports Des O’SullivanAntiques and Fine Art: The industry is adapting

It is a strange way to spend Easter, at a distance from people we love. For some of those sheltering inside, baking is proving cathartic. There is a pace to baking that helps me relax.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in Easter baking

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »