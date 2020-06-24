News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Peter Mark to charge up to €60 extra to customers who used at-home dyes during lockdown

File photo. Picture: PA Photo/iStock.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 08:08 AM

A leading chain of hair salons is going to charge customers more to undo the damage caused during lockdown.

Peter Mark salons are due to re-open on Monday along with hairdressers and barbers across the country.

It says customers may be charged an extra €60 for a "colour detox" if they dyed their hair at home over the last few months.

There may also be a €45 charge for clients whose hair colour has faded since their last appointment or those with regrowth longer than 2cm.


Margaret O’Rourke Doherty, CEO of the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation, says the added costs are justified.

"For those clients that come in every six to eight weeks, you're not talking about a normal regrowth," she said.

You're talking about quite a substantial regrowth which is three to four times what it would normally be, so that's an additional cost. 

You've an additional colour cost, you've an additional time cost. In terms of the colour corrections and things like that, there's a significant amount of time that goes into those services."

