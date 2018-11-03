Home»Breaking News»ireland

Peter Casey refuses to apologise for Traveller comments and plans to run for Dáil

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 08:12 AM

Peter Casey says he intends to run for a Dáil seat in Donegal.

The businessman, who came second in the Presidential election last week, told the Late Late Show he will also target other constituencies at the next general election and has not ruled out starting his own political party.

Mr Casey also repeated his ambition to be Taoiseach one day.

He said he was surprised his comments about Travellers caused so much controversy during the presidential campaign but he stood by his comments and refused to apologise for them.

"I was not victimising anyone," he told host Ryan Tubridy.

More support needed to help people with disability access education and employment

"I'm all about inclusion. We need more inclusion.

"Marginalising a community is wrong. You don't create inclusion by marginalising a community.

"It's a stupid Government that recognised [Travellers as an ethnic minority] and a weak government that did that. It's just wrong.

I have nothing to apologise for.

Digital Desk


