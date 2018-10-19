Home»Breaking News»ireland

Peter Casey is 'only saying what everyone else is thinking’, says Cork supporter

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 10:00 AM
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

Whether you think he’s bad or just plain mad, there’s no denying that Peter Casey fresh from his “Travellers are trespassers” controversy rouses passions.

Love was mainly on display in the English Market yesterday, with one woman, going only by the name of Marie, declaring: “I love him, I love him”.

Peter Casey meets Sean and Laurel Beaudette from Canada during his visit to the English Market in Cork. Pic: Denis Minihane

She fell in love belatedly, on Wednesday, not because Peter’s the head off the mayor in Jaws, but because he had the cojones to say “what we are all thinking”.

“He’s only reflecting what 80% of the population thinks,” she said — a claim which is open to challenge, in the absence of any scientific data.

For her, his remarks — that Travellers are “basically people that are camping on someone else’s land” and that they are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society” — were the turning point.

“They’ve no right to tell him what his opinion should be. It’s a democratic society. There is too much tolerance,” she said, tongue-not-firmly-in-cheek.

Martha Hogan, from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was only thrilled to shake hands on camera.

“I feel he’s the only one being truthful. He’s only saying what everyone else is thinking. You can’t have an opinion anymore,” she said.

Besides, people on housing waiting lists would give their right arm for any one of the six four-bedroom houses Travellers have refused to move into in Thurles, Co Tipperary, until their horses are catered for.

Dinny Ryan, former Tipperary hurler, also from Nenagh, agrees with Peter “100%”.

READ MORE: 'Trump should apologise for praising congressman who body-slammed reporter'

“He’ll get a lot more votes now. People in Tipperary will back him. He’s my man now,” Dinny said.

Don McGinley, a visitor from Co Donegal, said Peter is a “straight-up, honest kind of guy,” although not necessarily one he would vote for. “I don’t agree with his views,” Don said.

Four young ladies who posed for the cameras were largely unaware of who Mr Casey is. Michael D is likely to be their choice, they said. Or Liadh Ní Riada.

Peter’s wife Helen, who stopped off for a sausage at O’Flynn’s gourmet sausage stall, said when she married him, she “signed on for not being bored” and laughed that “he over-delivers”.

“He’s a big kid, I describe him as ‘my sixth child’,” she said.

Does she agree with his big kid views? “We have heated debates, we chat about things. Peter has got himself to this point in his campaign because he is who he is. He’s just saying what other people are thinking.”

One stall owner was having none of it. Vourneen Fayer said her experience of Dragon’s Den candidates, in general, is negative. Casey, she said, is “trying to do a Trump on it”.

Bottom line? “Michael D for president. And no more photo ops in the English Market.”


KEYWORDS

CorkPresidential electionPeter CaseyEnglish MarketAras

Related Articles

Peter Casey suspends campaign 'to think carefully' about continuing Presidential bid

Visit to unoccupied houses branded ‘just a stunt’ by Traveller representatives

Liadh Ní Riada election poster vandalised following poppy comments

Latest: Leo Varadkar hits out at Peter Casey over Traveller comments

More in this Section

Peter Casey suspends campaign 'to think carefully' about continuing Presidential bid

Visit to unoccupied houses branded ‘just a stunt’ by Traveller representatives

Almost 80% of mental health centres used physical restraint on patients in 2016

Judge: Breath test teens before discos


Breaking Stories

This clever new app can help new parents decide if their baby needs to see a doctor

‘Acne won’t stop me living my life’ – Millie Mackintosh on how she got her skin under control

'Jesus, did I paint them?’; Robert Ballagh reacts to the nude portraits to him and his wife

Here's what you can expect from Making a Murderer 2

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »