Personal injury award payments dropped by €29m last year

There was a drop of more than €29 million in the total amount paid out in personal injury awards last year, a reduction of 14%.

The Courts Service Annual Report for 2018 shows that the biggest falls were in the High Court (which has unlimited power to award damages) - down by 19%.

Some of this was driven by a reduction in medical negligence awards, which fell by over €7m or by 7.5%.

The reduction in High Court awards contrasts with the two lower courts, the Circuit Court and the District Court, where the total award amount rose by 19% and 30% respectively.

The Circuit Court can make awards of up to €60,000, with a €15,000 limit at the District Court.

The annual report shows the total number of applications to the three courts fell slightly, from 22,417 in 2017 to 22,049 in 2018.

A breakdown of the amounts paid show: The total amount of awards across the three courts fell from €206,509,442 in 2017 to €177,068,972 in 2018 (down €29.4m)

High Court total awards decreased from €183,141,689 in 2017 to €148,935,686 (down €34.2m)

The highest award in the High Court was €15.5m in 2018 (€15m in 2017)

Circuit Court total awards increased from €19,874,648 in 2017 to €23,596,553 in 2018 (up €3.7m)

The highest was €211,523 in 2018 (€78,000 in 2017)

District Court total awards increased from €3,493,105 in 2017 to €4,536,733 in 2018 (up €1m)

Medical negligence cases are dealt with in the High Court. The total amount awarded in those cases fell from €98,804,401 in 2017 to €91,411,853, a reduction of more than €7m (down 7.5%).

The report said the average award in medical negligence cases reduced from €1.98m to just over €1m – a drop of 47%. In other personal injury cases, the average award fell from €457,854 to €351,263 – down 23%.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke said a “little caution” should be exercised with the reductions in awards. But he added: “All that being said, the fact that there was a significant drop in the average level of High Court award in ordinary personal injuries actions is an important objective set of figures which needs to be taken into account in the current debate.”

The report shows a significant reduction in property and debt cases, with a 52% reduction in possession (-82% over five years).

There was a 20% fall in possession orders, a 16% reduction in bankruptcy applications and a 12.5% fall in cases to seek debt recovery. Personal insolvency cases dropped by 62%.

Chief Justice Clarke said there had been a “public narrative” that suggested there was a “very high level” of repossession cases and warnings they were increasing.

“However, the facts point in a different direction," he said. "There has truly been a very significant drop.”

There was a 7.5% increase in criminal cases before the Circuit Court, including a 17% rise in serious thefts and robberies.