News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Person with 'flu-like symptoms' placed in isolation in Kerry hospital

Person with 'flu-like symptoms' placed in isolation in Kerry hospital
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 04:13 PM

A person understood to be of Chinese origin, has been tested for flu-like symptoms a University Hospital Kerry and it is understood has been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The HSE and the hospital are not commenting on individual cases.

However, the health authorities are not denying that a person may be undergoing tests for coronavirus.

Sources within the hospital say the person, a woman was admitted on Tuesday evening and has been tested for influenza and kept isolated.

More to follow

More on this topic

Tokyo 2020 organising committee ‘seriously worried’ by spread of coronavirusTokyo 2020 organising committee ‘seriously worried’ by spread of coronavirus

Thirty-one people test negative for coronavirus in ScotlandThirty-one people test negative for coronavirus in Scotland

Expert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in IrelandExpert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in Ireland

Virus: From Carlsberg, Apple to McDonald’s, corporates count the costVirus: From Carlsberg, Apple to McDonald’s, corporates count the cost


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Taoiseach tells leaders' debate he 'would consider' Govt arrangement with Fianna Fáil as 'last resort'Taoiseach tells leaders' debate he 'would consider' Govt arrangement with Fianna Fáil as 'last resort'

Minister agrees to days out for serial killerMinister agrees to days out for serial killer

Expert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in IrelandExpert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in Ireland

Victims support group urges parties to back minimum sentences for murderersVictims support group urges parties to back minimum sentences for murderers


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps offers an essential introduction to retrofitting an energy-efficient heat pump in your current home and tackles presumptions.How do I get my home heat pump ready?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »