Person with 'flu-like symptoms' placed in isolation in Kerry hospital

A person understood to be of Chinese origin, has been tested for flu-like symptoms a University Hospital Kerry and it is understood has been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The HSE and the hospital are not commenting on individual cases.

However, the health authorities are not denying that a person may be undergoing tests for coronavirus.

Sources within the hospital say the person, a woman was admitted on Tuesday evening and has been tested for influenza and kept isolated.

