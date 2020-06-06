News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Person rescued from River Liffey

Person rescued from River Liffey
Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 02:01 PM

Water Rescue teams from Dublin Fire Brigade have rescued a person from the River Liffey.

Emergency services were contacted after a person was spotted in the water at Eden Quay.

Passing kayakers assisted the person and kept the person afloat until emergency crews arrived.

Rescue crews transported the person from the river to the hospital.

They are expected to make a full recovery.

