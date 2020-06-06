Person rescued from River Liffey

Water Rescue teams from Dublin Fire Brigade have rescued a person from the River Liffey.

Emergency services were contacted after a person was spotted in the water at Eden Quay.

Passing kayakers assisted the person and kept the person afloat until emergency crews arrived.

Rescue crews transported the person from the river to the hospital.

They are expected to make a full recovery.

