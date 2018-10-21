Home»Breaking News»ireland

Person rescued from Dublin's River Liffey

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 10:55 AM

A person has been rescued from the River Liffey in Dublin this morning.

According to Dublin Fire Brigade, units from Tara St and Phibsborough were tasked to the incident.

The person was pulled from the water conscious and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this stage.

More as we have it...

