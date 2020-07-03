News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Person in garda custody rushed to Cork hospital with suspected heroin overdose

Person in garda custody rushed to Cork hospital with suspected heroin overdose
It is believed the person was rushed to Cork University Hospital. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Neil Michael
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Additional reporting by Eoin English

A person who was taken into custody yesterday evening was rushed to hospital with a suspected heroin overdose.

It was not publicly known last night why the person was held in Mayfield Garda Station.

But at some stage in their detention, they were found in an unresponsive state.

The alarm was called, and it is believed that basic first aid was administered to the person as paramedics rushed to help them.

They are then believed to have been rushed to Cork University Hospital.

Initially, there had been rumours the individual had died in custody.

But it soon emerged it was one of the regular checks by station staff on the condition of the prisoner that led to him being discovered unconscious.

Their timely intervention looks likely to have saved their life.

READ MORE

John McGuinness says Micheál Martin won't last as Taoiseach, claiming internal talk about replacement

More on this topic

Traffic congestion levels in Cork on the rise again as workers returnTraffic congestion levels in Cork on the rise again as workers return

Plans for 162 houses and apartments at Cork's BanduffPlans for 162 houses and apartments at Cork's Banduff

Woman airlifted to hospital after fall on Cork cliff trailWoman airlifted to hospital after fall on Cork cliff trail

Fermoy leisure centre faces long closureFermoy leisure centre faces long closure

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Cork TD tells colleagues to stop feeling sorry for themselves over Cabinet jobsCork TD tells colleagues to stop feeling sorry for themselves over Cabinet jobs

Charity urges caution after hearing about potential house partiesCharity urges caution after hearing about potential house parties

Irish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfallIrish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfall

'I was freaked out' says charity walker injured in buzzard attack'I was freaked out' says charity walker injured in buzzard attack


Lifestyle

Like it or not, video meetings are here to stay. Home editor Eve Kelliher gets an expert's secrets to preparing interiors for their close-up.How to ensure your home is always camera-ready in the Zoom era

Tougher plants, smaller plots and more communal spaces will grow in popularity, says Hannah Stephenson.What will gardens of the future look like?

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play, and there are many things you can build or buy to help them along, says Kya deLongchampsGarden adventures: Allowing your children to lead the way is the key to fun outdoor play

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »