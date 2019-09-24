News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Person hospitalised following fire in Cork City restaurant

Person hospitalised following fire in Cork City restaurant
Cork City Fire Brigade responding to a fire on South Main Street this morning. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade
By Roisin Burke
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 11:59 AM

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a grill in a popular city-centre restaurant caught fire.

Three units of the Cork City Fire Brigade were called to South Main Street this morning to deal with a fire in Captain Americas.

A grill in the popular restaurant caught fire and one member of staff was taken to hospital as a precaution to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The call to the emergency services came in at around 10.20am and the firefighters were on site for less than an hour before heading back to base.

One unit remain on scene to clean up.

This story first appeared on Echo Live.

READ MORE

Greek tragedies on an island paradise

More on this topic

Two juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two womenTwo juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two women

Fermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipmentFermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipment

Teens lost in Fermoy woodland overnight located using infrared equipmentTeens lost in Fermoy woodland overnight located using infrared equipment

Jim Daly the eighth sitting Fine Gael TD to say he will quit at the next general electionJim Daly the eighth sitting Fine Gael TD to say he will quit at the next general election


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Millennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey findsMillennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey finds

Members of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group saysMembers of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group says

Two juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two womenTwo juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two women

110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018


Lifestyle

The Cork Friends of Crumlin Charity Ball will take place on November 2 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.Crumlin Chairty Ball highlights the need to support Cork's sickest children

Cathy Desmond selects the best upcoming events from the worlds of music, opera and ballet.Classical pursuits: Upcoming events in music, opera and ballet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »