Person hospitalised following fire in Cork City restaurant

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a grill in a popular city-centre restaurant caught fire.

Three units of the Cork City Fire Brigade were called to South Main Street this morning to deal with a fire in Captain Americas.

A grill in the popular restaurant caught fire and one member of staff was taken to hospital as a precaution to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The call to the emergency services came in at around 10.20am and the firefighters were on site for less than an hour before heading back to base.

One unit remain on scene to clean up.

