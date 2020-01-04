Person hospitalised following Dublin flat fire

One person was taken to hospital after being rescued from a burning flat in Dublin last night.

Five fire engines and an ambulance came to the scene off Kevin Street in the south inner city.

The casualty was brought to hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Overnight firefighters rescued a person from a flat fire off Kevin Street. The person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. 5 fire engines & 1 ambulance were sent to the scene #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/3R2ja3fyz0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 4, 2020