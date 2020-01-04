News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Person hospitalised following Dublin flat fire

Person hospitalised following Dublin flat fire
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 04, 2020 - 12:30 PM

One person was taken to hospital after being rescued from a burning flat in Dublin last night.

Five fire engines and an ambulance came to the scene off Kevin Street in the south inner city.

The casualty was brought to hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE

Dublin player scoops €224k EuroMillions prize


FireDublin

More in this Section

Man arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with carMan arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with car

Hike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdogHike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdog

Families unite to demand parole change: ‘We have suffered enough’Families unite to demand parole change: ‘We have suffered enough’

More than 3,700 children among 10,448 homelessMore than 3,700 children among 10,448 homeless


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan urges you to catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show.Why you should catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show

An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland is one to look out for this year, says Des O’Sullivan.An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland

There’s more to Lourdes than just a shrine. Self-confessed sceptic Breda Graham leaves her perceptions at home and miraculously discovers a different side to the Pyrenees region.Lourdes - more than just a shrine nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees

Suzanne Harrington uses a home kit to see what risks her body could potentially be exposed to. Here, she shares the results.DIY doctor: Do home DNA tests reveal the full truth?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »