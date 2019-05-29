Permanent remediation work set to begin on 22 schools

Permanent remediation works on 22 schools will begin over the summer, with representatives from the schools affected asked to attend the Department of Education offices in Tullamore and Dublin next month for an ‘information session’ on the planned remediation programme. Investigations into 17 other schools built by Western Building Systems will commence over the summer.

Issues with school premises built by WBS came to light last year, with one school building, part of Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan in Dublin, closed. Nineteen schools were able to open after “external precautionary measures” were put in place.

The schools affected have had scaffolding in place around the building for months, with criticism within some of the schools affected about a lack of feedback, but the department said the information sessions would help address that issue.

According to a spokesman for the Department of Education:

The information sessions are for the 22 schools with precautionary measures in place. Individual information sessions are being held for each school except in the case of two campus projects.

“These information sessions will commence shortly and will be in held predominantly in Tullamore but also in the department’s Dublin offices. A separate information session has been arranged for the patrons of these schools.”

The department said details of the permanent remediation works to be carried out in each of the schools and the timetabling for those works will be revealed at the sessions and the permanent remediation works themselves will commence over the summer months.

“In parallel with this work during the summer months, detailed structural investigations in 17 schools built by the same contractor without precautionary measures in place will also proceed,” it said.