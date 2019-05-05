NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Permanent Oireachtas Mental Health Committee to be established

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 02:22 PM

A permanent Oireachtas Mental Health Committee is expected to be up and running within a number of weeks.

Minister of State for Mental Health Jim Daly says the forum will give the Oireachtas greater say on mental health issues.

Last year, the Committee was established on a temporary basis to examine mental health in Ireland, and made 30 recommendations to improve services.

Minister Daly says the fact that it will now be permanent shows the cross-party commitment that's there to tackle mental health issues.

Fianna Fáil Mental Health Spokesperson James Browne said: "We believe it is important that a permanent committee be in place to discuss and examine mental health matters and policy.

“It is also necessary because despite the good work carried out by the current Oireachtas Health Committee, it has been unable to devote much time to mental health in recent months.

Given the crises over CervicalCheck and the debacle over the costs of the National Children’s Hospital this was perhaps inevitable, but it is not sustainable.

“Stronger Oireachtas oversight is required as is clearly illustrated by the recent finding by the Inspector of Mental Health Services that three out of four mental health centres are failing to reach acceptable standards of cleanliness and maintenance," he said.

READ MORE

Ruth Morrissey determined not to be defeated by cancer after 'relief' of landmark case win

More on this topic

Mental health services at crisis point, PNA warns

Three of four mental health centres inspected failed to reach 'acceptable standards'

Mental health services at crisis point amid 'growing demand' - Psychiatric Nurses Association

Mental health campaign aims to help young people preparing for exams

KEYWORDS

Mental HealthOireachtas

More in this Section

Lyra McKee remembered at Belfast May Day parade

Ellie Kisyombe to run in elections after 'correcting the chronology of her backstory'

Bobby Ryan's daughter: 'I will never forgive Quirke for taking our world away from us'

Farmer who objected to Rihanna outfit loses North Down council seat


Lifestyle

New York season to give art lovers the royal treatment

Early to rise: Three young Irish influencers making their mark online

Trendy bendy: Older people sign up for Pilates classes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »