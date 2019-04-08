NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Permanent cameras to be installed in Dublin to combat breaking red lights

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 08:20 PM

Three permanent cameras are going to be installed in Dublin in order to stop drivers breaking red lights.

The news comes after 1,300 drivers were detected ignoring signals at one city centre junction over the span of a year and a half.

The cameras will be installed at Blackhall Place, Con Colbert Road and Queen Street.

One individual said it's a good idea, but not the easiest to adhere to:

We should do our best not to break them, sometimes it's a little bit difficult though.

"You see a light on orange and, well, as you're going to through it, it happens to turn red. I mean that can happen to any of us."

More on this topic

Dublin drivers travel at slowest city centre speeds in the world

Urgent: Unclog our roads - City streets gridlocked

More in this Section

Brazilian national appeals sentence for stabbing Waterford man in 'retribution' for racial assault

Howlin: Labour will bounce back from 'dreadful' 2014 election in Cork

Father Gavin to become fourth bishop appointed by the Vatican to join Diocese of Cork and Ross

Court hears businessman faces losing €1m Dublin home over mortgage debts of €131,000 and 10c


Lifestyle

Jeff Kinney holds a mirror up to childhood with Wimpy Kid series

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »