'People’s livelihoods are on the line' - RTÉ come in for criticism after 'needless' Limerick closure

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Arts and Heritage, Niamh Smyth
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 01:23 PM

The Dáil is to discuss the direction in which RTÉ are heading later this week.

This debate comes in the wake of the state broadcaster's decision to move Lyric FM out of Limerick and move the station to Dublin and Cork.

Opposition TDs have voiced their opposition to the move, saying that a national broadcaster should have a presence all over the country, not just in the capital.

While RTÉ will be keeping a news team in the Treaty city, it was revealed yesterday that the University of Limerick offered the station an on-campus location.

Labour TD Jan O'Sullivan says this offer should be given serious consideration.

“This is a genuine offer from the President of the University. UL already is home to the Irish Chamber Orchestra, the World Music Centre and an excellent media faculty," the Limerick TD said.

"Lyric already has close ties with practitioners in UL as part of the huge cultural contribution the station makes to Limerick and the Mid-West.”

I will be arguing strongly for RTÉ to be true to its public broadcasting remit for the whole country.

"They cannot just up-sticks and pull out of Limerick to save a tiny fraction of the overall budget; this is grossly unfair to staff working in the station who are based in Limerick and to the city that has embraced Lyric and supported the station for so many years.”

Lyric FM studios in Limerick. Picture: Google Maps
Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Arts and Heritage, Niamh Smyth has called on the Minister for Communications to clarify the government's stance on the closure.

“It is deeply concerning that RTÉ has signed up to a plan which appears to be needlessly closing Lyric FM in Limerick," she said of the move to "reduce costs".

This is a deeply disingenuous approach when people’s livelihoods are on the line. The failure to engage with UL offer exposes how Dublin centric the station is.

"RTÉ needs to urgently clarify why it is refusing the University of Limerick’s offer," she added.

Staff in Limerick said they were disappointed and shocked after finding out about the closure, through the media. RTÉ responded by saying they had decided to postpone it decision in the wake of the passing of broadcaster Gay Byrne.

UL offered RTÉ on-campus location for Lyric FM, university president claims

