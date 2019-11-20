News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
People with trouble sleeping told to write down thoughts before going to bed

Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 09:53 PM

People suffering with poor sleep are being advised to write down their thoughts before bed and put their phones away.

The latest Healthy Ireland survey finds the average Irish adult is getting seven hours sleep a night, with women more likely than men to have trouble sleeping.

Students get the most amount of sleep, while those who work or carry out home duties get the least.

Kate O'Flaherty, head of well-being at the Department of Health, says the survey results are generally positive.

"It's certainly a good insight for us to see are there ways that we can support people," she said.

"The nation seem to be telling us they are getting pretty decent sleep."

