People with disabilities waiting up to ten years for social housing

People with disabilities are waiting up to ten years for social housing across Ireland.

That is according to the Irish Wheelchair Association, which is making its pre-Budget submission today.

The organisation is calling for 7% of social-housing units to be made wheelchair-accessible.

Its national advocacy officer, Joan Carthy, says disabled people have major accommodation issues.

"There is over 5,000 people with disabilities on that social housing list," said Ms Carthy.

"We're trying to find what the actual need is.

"But we have people who could be anything up to 10 years who need wheelchair accessible accommodation who haven't found homes yet."