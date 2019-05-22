NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

People with disabilities waiting up to ten years for social housing

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 07:53 AM

People with disabilities are waiting up to ten years for social housing across Ireland.

That is according to the Irish Wheelchair Association, which is making its pre-Budget submission today.

The organisation is calling for 7% of social-housing units to be made wheelchair-accessible.

Its national advocacy officer, Joan Carthy, says disabled people have major accommodation issues.

"There is over 5,000 people with disabilities on that social housing list," said Ms Carthy.

"We're trying to find what the actual need is.

"But we have people who could be anything up to 10 years who need wheelchair accessible accommodation who haven't found homes yet."

READ MORE

Trump to meet Varadkar in Ireland during Europe trip

More on this topic

Housing Minister's 'bizarre' and 'ludicrous' co-living proposal branded as '21st-century bedsits'

'Arbitrary' height caps in cities must end to address housing crisis, says Murphy

McDonald claims Government are out of touch on housing and homelessness

'Piecemeal interventions won't do it' - SF blast Govt as over €1bn spent on buying privately built homes

More in this Section

Oireachtas committee fails to entice civil servant regards broadband investigation

Varadkar must come clean over spending commitments, says Fianna Fáil

Donald Trump visit 'to happen on June 5 - 7'

Interview delays and discovery of thousands of new files postpones 'Grace' findings until May 2020


Lifestyle

Are these the comfiest knickers ever?

Film-makers at Schull Fastnet Film Festival reveal their favourite movies

The Skin Nerd: Is Kylie Skin set to be a kult klassic or miss the mark?

GameTech: Minecraft now set to take over the real world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »