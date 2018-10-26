Home»Breaking News»ireland

People with boating plans urged to make phones waterproof

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 07:08 AM

Irish Water Safety is urging anyone planning to go boating this bank holiday weekend to ensure they bring a phone or VHF radio with them.

IWS says it could be a life-saving decision for those using the sea and waterways.

The body says in a number of recent tragedies, the victims had life jackets on but did not have any way to alert the coast guard.

John Leech from Irish Water Safety says it is important to keep your phone waterproof.

"That's where we've missed out this year," he said.

"We've had people who have lost their lives unnecessarily because they had no means of communication to the coast guard to get word to them.

"Wrap your phones up in clingfilm, wrap your VHS radio up in clingfilm or use a waterproof pouch if you have them."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Water Safety

