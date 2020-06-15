People with autism can find wearing face masks 'incredibly distressing', says charity

People should not be judged if they are unable to wear a face mask in public, according to a leading charity for people with autism.

It comes as the Government launches an information campaign to encourage people to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops.

Fiona Ferris, Deputy CEO of As I Am, said there are circumstances where wearing a mask is not suitable.

Ms Ferris said: "There can't be stigma attached to wearing masks and we should never assume that when somebody isn't wearing a mask that they just aren't doing so because they don't want to.

"For many members of our community, many people who are autistic also experience sensory differences, for many people it's not just about feeling uncomfortable.

"Whenever you are autistic it can actually feel painful, it could be incredibly distressing to have something so rigid attached to your face."