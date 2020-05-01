People will be given advice on face masks - Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has said that advice on face masks will be issued to the public.

Earlier today, the Taoiseach announced that Ireland will begin to reopen on May 18 and will continue in five three-week phases.

The first phase will begin on May 18 after what the Taoiseach called "two more weeks of tight restrictions".

The Government also published a “roadmap to ease restrictions”.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday night, Mr Varadkar said the Government intended to issue advice to the public at the start of phase one recommending the wearing of face masks in certain social situations.

He said face covering would be advised in shops and on public transport and any other crowded places where social distancing was not possible.

“Because in the scientific community the jury is still out on this, it’s not something that’s going to be enforceable by law but people will be given advice on it,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also suggested that the showpiece GAA All-Ireland finals could take place in the autumn, albeit without crowds.

“I suppose there’s a possibility of an All-Ireland this year, obviously that’s a matter for the GAA,” he said.

“Not with spectators, but it could be done.

“I think it’s possible. You’d be talking August and September, it would be a later calendar than we’re used to.”

On the Leaving Cert, he said the plan remained for the exams to start on July 29 with pupils having two weeks’ class time prior to that.

“It’s still the plan that sixth years will get some class time before the exams start on the 29th of July, there is a lot of work going on how this can be done safely with social distancing, it’s not straightforward, it is difficult,” the Taoiseach told the Late Late.

“And of course we are still exploring alternatives, like for example predictive marking, but that’s not perfect either, but we’ll be guided by the public health advice at the end of the day whatever takes place.”

Mr Varadkar said the plan was a “living document”.

He said steps outlined in later phases could potentially be implemented sooner if possible.

The Taoiseach also predicted that the two-metre social distancing guidelines could be reduced, potentially in half.