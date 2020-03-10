People who attended event in Ennis receive letter asking them to self-isolate

Dozens of people who attended an event in Co Clare last month, have been ‘required' to self-isolate after it was confirmed that a person with the Covid-19 virus was also in the audience.

The HSE's Department of Public Health Mid-West wrote to a number of people on March 5th to advise them that they had been identified as having been in close contact with a person who had been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

It is understood that during contact tracing procedures, it was established that the person had attended The Blindboy Podcast event in the Glór theatre in Ennis on the night of February 29.

Those who have since been contacted by the HSE have been advised of possible contact with the affected person and have been ‘required' to place themselves into self-isolation until Saturday next which will be 14 days since the event.

Blindboy hosted the live show in Ennis last month

The letter told recipients: “A case of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been identified in a person who attended the Glór theatre on Saturday 29th February, 2020. As a result, you have been identified as a close contact of the case. To prevent the possible spread of infection, you are required to self-isolate until 14th March, 2020.”

The HSE has declined to comment on the matter or confirm whether a letter was sent. The letter has however appeared on social media while a number of people have confirmed they have received one also although it is not clear how many.

In a statement, the HSE said: “The HSE and the Department of Health are not providing information about individual activations of preparedness plans or about individual cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) other than confirmed cases. The approach which has been taken to date in Ireland is in line with guidance from the WHO and ECDC.”

There was some confusion over the authenticity of the letter with some people taking to social media to establish whether others who had also attended the event had received a similar correspondence.

According to a number of people who received the letter, only certain patrons who sat in certain rows of the auditorium on the night have been contacted.

People who had booked tickets but did not attend on the night, also received the letter.

It is understood that no staff were affected and the HSE was happy for the venue to continue to operate with events continuing as normal.

Additional hygiene measures have been put in place at the popular multi-disciplinary arts centre as an extra precaution.

