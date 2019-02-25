People want health-led response to drug use, survey suggests

The majority of people believe the response to drug use should be health-led, a new survey found.

The research, conducted by RedC on behalf of the Ana Liffey Drug Project, showed eight out of 10 adults would rather their loved ones using drugs received treatment from healthcare professionals than face criminalisation.

Ana Liffey Drug Project chief executive Tony Duffin said: “What this research suggests is that Irish people recognise that an individual’s drug use is a health issue, not a criminal justice issue.

“When someone realises that a loved one has taken illicit drugs a common response is to worry, be frightened and not know what to do or where to turn.

“Knowing that their loved one’s behaviour is a crime further compounds the problem and can stop people seeking help.

“People want to get help from a health professional for their loved one as quickly as possible.”

In 2017, there were 12,201 recorded incidents of possession of drugs for personal use, representing over 72% of all drug offences.

Mr Duffin added Ireland has been criminalising people who use drugs for over 40 years, yet over that period the number of people using drugs had increased dramatically, as had the harm caused by drugs.

“How we currently respond does not work and needs to change,” he said.

The project’s latest campaign, called #SaferFromHarm, aims to decriminalise people who use drugs.

Mr Duffin said they want to see a fully decriminalised model introduced in Ireland.

“Punishing people for nothing more than their own drug use has failed us, we must now work smarter – in a decriminalised environment drug dealing remains in the realm of criminal justice, whilst drug use is treated for what it is… a health issue,” he said.

Mr Duffin concluded: “It is important to remember that decriminalisation is not the same as legalisation or regulation.

“In a decriminalised system, drugs remain illegal. We just change the way we deal with people who use drugs – treating them as people who require a health intervention, rather than people who deserve to be punished.

“What we need to do is to bring our response in line with our national drugs policy, which recognises that personal drug use is a health issue, not a criminal justice one.”

The survey interviewed 1,007 adults by random selection last month about their attitudes towards interventions in the case of drug use by a loved one.

- Press Association