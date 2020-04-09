News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

People visiting holiday homes ‘risking lives’

By Press Association
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 02:36 PM

People trying to visit holiday homes and other beauty spots near the border are risking lives, a local community worker has said.

Today, gardaí established a checkpoint on both sides of the main Dublin to Belfast dual carriageway close to the boundary between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Significant traffic congestion was caused after the Government restricted travel to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Local community representative Damian McGenity, a part-time farmer and anti-Brexit campaigner, said: “This is not a time to be out travelling.

“I have elderly parents, my wife has elderly parents and we have small children.

“I understand how tough it is but we are trying to save lives, we are trying to save the lives of our loved ones and family members – people need to cop on.”

Dozens of gardaí coned off parts of the main dual carriageway which crosses the border, one of the country’s busiest roads.

Mr McGenity said there were holiday homes in Carlingford, Co. Louth, framed by mountains and Carlingford Lough, and further down the coastline in Bettystown.

He said it was the same story in Co. Donegal with people from Northern Ireland visiting second residences.

He said:

People are having barbecues and it is crazy

Garda commissioner Drew Harris has urged people already at their holiday homes to stay there rather than travel back to their main residences.

Mr McGenity noted differences in contact tracing between Northern Ireland and the Republic and said he had friends working at the main local hospital, Daisy Hill in Newry, Co Down.

Checkpoint at Carrickarnon, Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)
Checkpoint at Carrickarnon, Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “They are having an extremely tough time getting personal protective equipment and protecting themselves and other patients.

“Here we have people travelling around.

“All they need to do is stay at home.

“Surely that is a simple ask rather than putting pressure on and risking their lives and the lives of their families.”

On Wednesday, gardaí were granted powers to enforce Covid-19 rules around social distancing.

People have been urged to stay at home unless they need to buy food, medicine or attend medical appointments.

They are allowed to go out for exercise if they remain within 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) of home.

Exceptions have been made for essential workers and those caring for vulnerable people.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

