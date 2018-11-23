Home»ireland

People urged to wear red as part of campaign to clamp down on racism

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 08:12 AM

People are being urged to wear red today as part of a campaign to clamp down on racism.

Iconic buildings like Galway's Spanish Arch and the Mansion House in Dublin will be lit red as part of the initiative.

In 2017 there was a significant rise in the number of racist incidents in Ireland.

Show Racism the Red Card Coordinator Garrett Mullan says it's a major problem here.

"There is a growing body of evidence to show that it is an issue," said Mr Mullan.

"In Ireland, we don't have far-right parties in parliament or in government like in other countries, but there is an issue of racism.

"For example, the Teachers' Union of Ireland did a survey last year which found that 45% of teachers had witnessed racism in the classroom in the month previous to their conference last April.

"I think that is very significant."

- Digital Desk


