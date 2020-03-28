People urged to shop responsibly as supermarkets experience long queues

People are being urged to shop responsibly and not to bulk or panic buy food.

Supermarkets around the country have experienced long queues today as people look to stock up on foot of the latest government restrictions.

8 am at #Tesco in Maynooth, queues out the door and around the car park ... I'll just wait, not quite yet reached that point that I'm going to eat the vegan living next door. #LockdownIreland pic.twitter.com/D9xxpTvJBA — Jim Allen (@JimAllenDublin) March 28, 2020

The Mill Centre in Clondalkin at half 8 this morning for Dunnes. People are so f*cking stupid #LockdownIreland #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/CwDMJ1ON2Y March 28, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is reminding people supplies are good and there is no need to panic buy.

No need to do all shopping or stockpile this morning. Food stores and takeaways staying open in the emergency. The 2km is about exercising locally. You can go beyond the 2km to buy food and medicines. The supplies are good. We all have a part to play in rising to this challenge — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 28, 2020

Arnold Dillion from Retail Ireland, says supply chains will continue to work well if people do not buy in bulk.

"The supply chains for supermarkets are operating as normal and if everyone shops responsibly and just buys what they need then there is plenty for everyone."

Mr Dillon said that supermarkets are working hard to react to people's buying habits.

"The last number of days have seen a significant change in people's buying patterns in shops because people are no longer going to restaurants and eating in work.

"This has changed the amount people are buying and what people are buying but supermarkets are working with their suppliers to anticipate these changes and make sure the shelves are fully stocked."

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024