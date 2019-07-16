News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
People urged 'that little bit more vigilant' when it comes wildfires

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 07:00 AM

People are being urged to be careful of wildfires over the coming days.

A spell of dry weather, with moderate winds, has increased the risk of them.

There was a large gorse-fire on the Roscommon/Leitrim border last night.

Cathal Nolan, from Midland Weather Channel, says most of Ireland has an orange warning in place for blazes.

"Certainly at this time of the year, Irish people do need to be that little bit more vigilant when it comes to wildfires," said Mr Nolan.

"Typically wildfire season actually peaks during the months of April and May, however, what we've noticed over the past two years is that it seems as though the wildfire season actually only really reaches its peak towards the end of May and evening on into the month of June and July."

Mr Nolan said that that observation had "really only been made over the past two seasons and [it] possible could become part of a trend, [it is] possible related to climate change."

