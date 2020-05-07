News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
People should not ignore signs of cancer during Covid-19 crisis says Doctors

Dr Una Kennedy, from the National Cancer Control Programme, says "We are concerned that there are people out there with symptoms who for various reasons are not presenting to GPs."
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 07:54 AM

A new lump or bump, changes on your skin, or unexpected weight loss.

They are among the signs or symptoms of cancer that need to be brought to your doctor's attention, according to the Health Service Executive (HSE).

It says the number of cancer referrals by GPs dropped by more than a half since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dr Una Kennedy, from the National Cancer Control Programme, says people should not be worried about getting things checked during the pandemic.

Dr Kennedy says: "We are concerned that there are people out there with symptoms who for various reasons are not presenting to GPs."

She says that members of the public who are concerned about symptoms they are displaying can first call medical professions before requiring a follow-up inspection.

Dr Kennedy says that "if you have symptoms and you are worried, in the first instance, call us."

She says that for most people they won't have cancer and doctors will be able "to put their minds at ease."

