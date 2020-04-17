People react with outrage to video of alleged racist attack on Chinese restaurant in Galway

People online have reacted with outrage to a video of an allegedly racially-motivated attack on a Chinese restaurant in Galway.

The video, which appeared online earlier this evening, shows a small group of two men and two women shouting expletives and threatening staff members inside the restaurant.

The window to the restaurant appears to have been smashed before recording began.

The two women in the video are seen taking turns kicking the restaurant door.

In a tweet, recently elected TD for Galway-West, Mairéad Farrell of Sinn Féin condemned the incident saying, "racism has no place in our society."

Disturbing reports about a racist incident in Galway City towards Chinese businesses, racism has no place in our society. — Mairéad Farrell TD (@Farrell_Mairead) April 16, 2020

Reacting to the video, another twitter user said: "These people don’t represent Galway. They don’t represent the good, welcoming people of Galway.

"There is no room for racists in Galway. Seo cathair na dtreibheanna. Disgusting carry on."

An Garda Síochána have been approached for comment.