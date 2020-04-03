People over 66 not eligible for Covid-19 welfare payment: Varadkar

People over the age of 66 are not going to be given access to the Covid-19 welfare payments if they have lost work.

Some had been working to top up their pension and argue it is unfair they can only get the €250 a week payment while others get €350.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said they are still getting paid.

He said: "The situation is where people over the age of 66, they should qualify for the state pension.

"So people over 66 were drawing the state pension and were also earning an income in addition to that, and there is nothing wrong with that.

"But our objective wasn't to make sure that everyone got the same income.

"Our objective was to make sure that nobody was left short of money to pay the bills."