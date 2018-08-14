People missing early cancer diagnosis by not visiting doctor

People could be missing out on life-saving early cancer treatment by not visiting their doctor sooner, the Irish Cancer Society has warned.

Averil Power: "It’s disappointing to see the range of barriers that are stopping people from taking action when it comes to their health."

Almost 40% said the cost of a GP’s visit stops them from making an appointment.

The finding emerged from research commissioned by the society to mark the launch of Cancer Week Ireland.

It also found that 42% are too busy to see a doctor and 35% have too many other things to worry about.

Other doctor visit deterrents are fears of wasting the doctors’ time (31%) and being too worried about what the doctor might find (29%).

Over a quarter (28%) said knowing they would have to wait a long time for a doctor’s appointment puts them off making one.

Embarrassment (27%), fear (25%) or lack of confidence (25) are other reasons that prevent people from going to their doctor.

One in five (20%) are put off because they feel it would be too difficult to talk to their doctor about an issue or symptom.

The society is worried that early signs of cancer are being missed due to social, emotional and financial barriers that prevent people from consulting their doctor sooner.

Every 15 minutes someone in Ireland hears the words ‘You have cancer’. And while cancer rates are increasing, so too are survival rates.

This year an estimated 40,000 people in Ireland will be diagnosed with cancer.

At the same time, there are more than 165,000 people living with cancer.

The society’s chief executive Averil Power said an early cancer diagnosis could be the difference between life and death.

She said the society works hard to inform people about the early warning signs and symptoms of cancer so they get them checked out as soon as possible:

It’s disappointing to see the range of barriers that are stopping people from taking action when it comes to their health.

Last November, Health Minister Simon Harris said GP consultation fees of €55 to €60 are too expensive, a matter he intends raising in negotiations on a new GP contract.

Ms Power urged people with cancer concerns who are putting off visiting their doctor to contact the society’s Freephone Cancer Nurseline on 1800 200 700 weekdays for confidential advice.

Cancer Week Ireland, which takes place from September 24, is a week-long series of events, initiated by the society and Trinity College Dublin in 2014.

The week is about encouraging people to open up about cancer so that the fear of the past can be replaced by hope for better outcomes and a brighter future.

Individuals and organisations can log onto cancerweek.ie to register events.