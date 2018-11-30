NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
People loved the 'Greatest Showman' themed Late Late Toy Show

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 09:35 PM

Over a million people are glued to their TV screens tonight for the Late Late Toy Show.

The theme of this year’s programme is 'The Greatest Showman'.

From the spectacular opening to Ryan and the children playing with the toys, people were loving the 2018 edition of the Toy Show.

There was a surprise within seconds of the show opening as Ryan Tubridy came out singing in the opening act with the kids

Ryan got the first go at the toys before the children began to steal the show

Newry band Jammie Dodgers also wowed the crowd with their cover of George Ezra's Paradise

Earlier: 'It's everybody's dream': Teachers' pride as Late Late Toy Show kicks off with stunning performance

The opening number is being performed by students from the Spotlight Stage School, featuring children from Carlow, Navan and Dublin.

Teacher Ciara Armstrong says the children and their parents were very excited:

"Being asked to be on the Toy Show, it's everybody's dream. They all love it - it's great," she said.

- Digital Desk


