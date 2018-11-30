People loved the 'Greatest Showman' themed Late Late Toy Show

Over a million people are glued to their TV screens tonight for the Late Late Toy Show.

The theme of this year’s programme is 'The Greatest Showman'.

From the spectacular opening to Ryan and the children playing with the toys, people were loving the 2018 edition of the Toy Show.

Great Baby sharks gonna be stuck in my head all weekend 🤣🙈#latelatetoyshow #toyshow #babyshark pic.twitter.com/ApzYLcBnaL— SPIN South West (@SPINSouthWest) November 30, 2018

The Late Late Toy Show is gas! 😂😂😂 Fist time I’ve watched it from the start. #LateLateToyShow— Jocelyn Navarro (@joster1277) November 30, 2018

Best opening to the Toy Show ever, hands down 😍 #LateLateToyShow— Laura Moore (@lauramoore_kk) November 30, 2018

There was a surprise within seconds of the show opening as Ryan Tubridy came out singing in the opening act with the kids

Ok, Ryan Tubridy is SINGING?! This is hands down the Greatest Show Opening the Toy Show has even done 🔥 #LateLateToyShow— Aoife Corry (@AoifeCorry) November 30, 2018

Ryan got the first go at the toys before the children began to steal the show

Giggly Michael D!#LateLateToyShow is live now pic.twitter.com/qMSJWBX2hD— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

With apologies to Mary Poppins.#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/FzIv5zY0Xj— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

Newry band Jammie Dodgers also wowed the crowd with their cover of George Ezra's Paradise

What a performance! Well done to the Jammie Dodgers from Newry!#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/S2YBYzCb7M — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

Earlier: 'It's everybody's dream': Teachers' pride as Late Late Toy Show kicks off with stunning performance

The opening number is being performed by students from the Spotlight Stage School, featuring children from Carlow, Navan and Dublin.

Teacher Ciara Armstrong says the children and their parents were very excited:

"Being asked to be on the Toy Show, it's everybody's dream. They all love it - it's great," she said.

- Digital Desk