People in Dublin suburb told to report suspicious behaviour following muggings

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 03:43 PM

People living around Clontarf in Dublin are being asked to report suspicious behaviour following a recent spate of muggings.

Clontarf Residents Association says a number of young people have had their phones snatched out of their hands while walking.

Local Councillor Damien O'Farrell says it is important people who are mugged tell Gardaí.

"There seems to be a market for mobile phones and a lot of youths are having their phones being taken from them," said Mr O'Farrell

"Maybe it's not being reported as much to the Gardaí.

"And I would encourage people to report this type of crime because it is serious."

