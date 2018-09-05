John McGuinness wants General Election this year saying: 'Fianna Fáil have propped up this government'

Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness has said the country needs an election this year.

His comments follow a request from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Fianna Fáil, seeking an extension to the Confidence and Supply agreement.

Mr Varadkar says doubts over when the next election might happen could weaken Ireland’s hand in Brexit negotiations.

Deputy McGuinness said now is the right time to hold an election.

He said: "I believe that Fianna Fáil should not go into another extension of this and that instead of putting a date for the election in 2020, they should be putting a date for the election in 2018.

"I think the people have had enough of this government."

The Fianna Fáil Deputy said his party can no longer prop up this inept government.

He said: "A deal was done for three Budgets, we're at a third Budget and, quite frankly, I think that Fianna Fáil have propped up this government which has proven to be inept, incapable of real delivering.

"And now we have the same issues facing us today as we had three years ago which is health, education, housing, banking and so on."