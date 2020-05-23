'People have been really enjoying it': Dublin publican joins popular delivery service

A Dublin man has joined the growing number of enterprising publicans to bring freshly-poured pints to the homes of his customers.

Publican Albert Martin decided to reopen his doors to The Willows pub in north Dublin to reconnect with his customers in an innovative way that complies with the lockdown laws.

After receiving assurances from the gardaí over the delivery of sealed drinks, Mr Martin and his team have been visiting the homes of his punters in Dublin.

The family-run pub had plans to celebrate 55 years in business this July, however the coronavirus measures has forced the family to postpone the event.

Mr Martin is now calling to the homes of his customers, new and old, with freshly poured drinks including pints, wine and cocktails.

Mr Martin said: “We only just started it on Friday but already people have been calling up and ordering different drinks.”

The proprietor has enforced a 20-euro minimum spend and delivers within a one kilometre-radius to ensure the pints are kept fresh.

“People have been really enjoying it – a lot of the customers who ordered on Friday were back again today,” Mr Martin added.

“All the locals are very happy about it.”

On the drinks menu includes pints, bottled beer, alcopops, wine and number of spirits.

“The most popular has been Guinness draught. They love the Guinness and it looks very good when its poured.

“All the customers ring us up and make the order and pay over the phone. So far it’s mainly been our regulars but we’ve had a few new people calling us.

“We’ll have to wait until August before we can have people back in the pub again. I think people are getting a bit tired of sitting at home so they are happy to see freshly poured pints delivered to them.”